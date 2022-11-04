 
close
Friday November 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Freedom School win first place in squash event

By Our Correspondent
November 04, 2022

KARACHI: Freedom School secured first place in the inter-school squash games held at Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore on Thursday.

Crescent School took second position and Aitchison School got third position. “Squash has been included in the inter-school games for the first time,” said Vice President of Punjab Squash Association Mansoor Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’.

Comments