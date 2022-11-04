1,374 CUI students get degrees

Islamabad : Comsats University, Islamabad (CUI), held its Fall 2021 convocation at Convention Centre, on Thursday and awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees to 1,374 successful students in two different ceremonies.

CUI Rector Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal addressed the gathering and said that knowledge acquirement and higher education are transforming virtually every aspect of today’s world. Universities are promoting higher education in different fields of science & technology and social sciences. Such institutions have been trusted to be the centre stage of academia with the mandate to evolve the knowledge based socioeconomic culture in the country to help the nation to face the modern challenges of globalisation.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal presented ‘University Report’ in both convocation ceremonies. Anayat-ur-Rehman, Deputy-Controller of Examination CUI presented scroll to Chancellor. There were more than 1,374 students, who secured BS, MS and PhD degrees in two different ceremonies in disciplines of Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bioinformatics, Physics, Economics, Biosciences, Business Administration, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering (Power & Electronics), Mathematics and Architecture. MS degrees for Fall 21 and Spring 22 were awarded to 792 students and PhD degrees were awarded to 64 students in Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Architecture, Physics, Computer Science, Bio Sciences, Metrology, Micro Biology, English, International Relations and Mathematics.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Chancellor CUI, was the chief guest, in morning convocation ceremony; he awarded degrees and medals to successful students. He addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts of CUI faculty, Management and leadership. In second, evening session held for Spring 2022 convocation, Executive Director Comsats and Pro-Chancellor-II, Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was the chief guest. He addressed the gathering and said, “developed countries of the world focused on industry, innovation, technology and promoted higher education in their states.

The concept of higher education is in changing phase. Our nation as a whole expects higher education to connect the past with the present and meet challenges of the future. CUI will promote higher education in terms of making it relevant to people, society, government and students. University Studies provide a golden opportunity to the youth to prove their capabilities as business & trade experts, as economists, as engineer, as social scientist and other related fields.”

Social media is very effective tool and youth should use it for promotion of interaction with international community to build better image of the country across the globe, he added.

The Gold medalists included Fatima Batool, Tayyaba Ayaz, Muhammad Atif, Waleed Ahmed, Muhammad Sjjad Ullah, Sidra Noor, Soomal Kango, Zayb Un Nisa Ghani, Iqra Tauqir, Muthahira, Khawaja Zain Ul Abidin, Sadaf Kazmi, Noor Fatima, Zeeshan Ali Hamdani, Fatima Zafar, Muhammad Saqib Javaid, Mehwish Taj, Sara Batool, Fatima Sohail, Muhammad Atif Mukhtair, Parsa Tahir, Sara Zulfiqar, Ahmad Tariq, Muhammad Bilal, Urwa Shqaib, Kashaf Bibi and Fajjar Mughal for Fall 2021 and Spring 2022.

Comsats University Islamabad (CUI), a leading degree awarding institution of higher education in Pakistan is among the ‘Centre of Excellence’ of Commission on Science & Technology for sustainable development in the South (COMSATS).Initially, it was established with the name of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) in 1998.

Now as CUI it is one of the fast growing research based university in Pakistan with a wide range of academic programs, ranging from basic sciences to cutting edge emerging technologies and a network of inter-disciplinary research centres, making it an ideal place for higher studies leading to MS and Ph.D degrees. Since its establishment, CUI has made multifaceted growth in terms of campuses, number of students, faculty members, academic programs, research output, and public outreach to accomplish its three fold stated mission, i.e, research & discovery, teaching & leading and outreach and public service, which makes it a popular choice for undergraduate as well as graduate programs.