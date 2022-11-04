Lahore Literary Festival from Feb 24

LAHORE:Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) will be held from February 24 to 26, 2023. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed revealed this while presiding over the first meeting of new Board of Governors (BoG) Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi formally opened the meeting as the Secretary of the BoG.
Razi Ahmed said that a solid strategy would be adopted to get substantial results from the use of social media. Various committees are being formed to improve the performance of Alhamra. Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that no effort would be spared in implementing the policies of the Board of Governors. Important decisions were taken during the meeting for wide-scale development of literature and culture.
LAHORE:A private school organised a three-day mega art event at Alhamra Arts Council here which aimed to highlight and...
LAHORE:Around 2,572 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines at the 23rd convocation of the University of...
LAHORE:Alkhidmat Foundation has launched an ‘Alkhidmat Farmer Rehabilitation Project’ for supporting thousands of...
LAHORE:On the second consecutive day, a large number of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority ...
LAHORE:The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has fixed maximum retail prices of Paracetamol items.In a...
LAHORE:A meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Punjab Muhammad Usman, reviewed the treatment...
Comments