All accords on Balochistan uplift be made public: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-I-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded making public all the agreements Islamabad had signed with different countries in the name of Balochistan development. “People of Balochistan have right to know what the rulers are doing for their betterment,” he said while dressing public gathering in Bela city of Balochistan, says a JI spokesman on Wednesday.

The locals, he added, also have the first right on the resources of the province. He said the rulers had long history of making false commitments with people. The governments, he said, had never bothered to fulfill their responsibilities regarding welfare of the common man. Announcements by the rulers remained limited to the papers from Balochistan Package to the recent agreement signed with the residents of Gwadar, he added. “We have long been said Gwadar Port will be a game changer but the ground situation is entirely different and presenting gloomy picture despite years. The local population of the area lacked basic facilities,” the JI ameer said.