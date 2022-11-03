Cipher inquiry: FIA serves second notice on Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to appear before it in the cypher and audio leaks probe on Thursday (today). The FIA served a second notice to former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to present himself before the agency. Earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent summons and asked to report to the FIA headquarters in Islamabad on November 1. Qureshi had failed to appear before the FIA in response to its first set of summons. FIA made it clear that unilateral action will be taken against Shah Mahmood Qureshi if he fails appear before it even on the third notice.