IHC accepts PSM trade unions plea

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted the plea of trade unions of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Corporation Limited, seeking more time for making preparations.

A single bench of IHC led by Justice Babar Sattar took up for hearing the plea filed by PSM Corporation Limited against the registration of trade unions Wednesday. Employees Unity of Pakistan Steels Mills General Secretary Naseem Haider, United Workers Front’s General Secretary Razi Ahmed Khan and others appeared before court.

Union office-bearers told the court that they received for the first time summon notice of court. Upon it they came from Karachi to appear before the court. They requested the court for giving them time in connection with the preparation and obtaining documents related to case.