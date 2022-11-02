Pakistan out of Asian Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan put up their worst-ever display in the Asian Squash Championship as they were knocked out of semi-finals race following defeats against India and Kuwait on Tuesday.

Pakistan players, two juniors and two seniors were seen just going through the motion, never trying to put up any resistance during a crunch match against India and later against Kuwait.

Little-known Abhay Singh blanked experience Farhan Mehboob 11-5, 11-8, 11-8 to give India a 1-0 lead. Newcomer Ramit Tandon overwhelmed Hamza Khan 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 and experienced Saurav Ghosal gave no room to Noor Zaman, beating him 11-5, 11-6, 11-3.

Pakistan players failed to even win a single game against India, which shows the poor coaching quality and lack of fighting spirit in the team.

Even against the Kuwait team that is trained by former Pakistan player Majid Khan, the Greenshirts put up a bad performance -- possibly their worst ever.

Kuwait beat Pakistan 3-0 with Ali Alramezi beating Hamza Khan 11-5, 11-9, 12-10.

Abdullah Almezayen then defeated Ahsan Ayaz 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.

Ammar Altamimi defeated Noor Zaman 11-3, 11-2, 11-0.