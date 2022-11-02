Couple who suffered burns in cylinder explosion die at CKH

Two of the seven family members who had suffered severe burns in a gas cylinder explosion succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.

All seven family members were admitted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where 55-year-old Riaz and his wife, Husn Ara alias Gurya, 50, succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The condition of their children was also stated to be serious.

Seven members of a family suffered severe burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Orangi Town’s Sector 11 on Monday. According to Iqbal Market police, a fire broke out with a loud explosion due to which the walls and roof of the house collapsed. The fire brigade officials said the incident was reported late but a fire brigade vehicle was immediately rushed to the scene right after they were informed about the fire. The incident had taken place due to gas leakage, the police said.

Three suspects caught

Sindh Rangers and police personnel conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Orangi Town and arrested three suspects on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the suspects were identified as Umar Farooq alias Paro, Abdul Rehman, and Raziq. Rahman and his companion Adnan opened fire on a citizen near Aligarh Market on August 16 for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. He had been identified with the help of the CCTV footage of the incident.

The suspects admitted to their involvement in snatching more than 200 mobile phones and Rs500,000 from different areas of the city. Arms and ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from their possession and they were handed over to the police for further legal action. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the arrested suspects.