2 allegedly killed by rivals in Swabi

SWABI: Two people were allegedly killed by their rivals as they were going home in Jalsai village after appearing in a court in Chota Lahor tehsil here on Tuesday, said police.

The incident occurred on Yar Hussain Road in Chota Lahor.

Filing the first information report at the Chota Lahor City Police Station, one Jahanzeb, brother of the deceased, said that they had gone to the Tehsil Judicial Complex, Chota Lahor, to appear in a case.

He said that he, his brother Zamin Khan, their relatives Alam Khan, Saqib Khan and Umar Khan were riding separate motorcycles after attending a court hearing.

He alleged that their rivals Mazahir Khan and Wazeemullah armed with Kalashnikovs opened fire on them when they reached Yar Hussain.

As a result, his brother Zamin Khan and relative Alam Khan were killed on the spot while they remained unhurt. The accused escaped after committing the crime. The cause of the killing was said to be an enmity.