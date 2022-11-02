Larkana police recover 35 motorcycles, illegal arms

SUKKUR: SSP Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran Khan on Tuesday informed that Larkana Police from 10th October 2022 to 31st October 2022 had busted 16 gangs of dacoits, arrested 45 criminals and nabbed 11 injured criminals.
He said 147 fugitive accused have been arrested and recovered 43 weapons and 116 ammunition. About 25 kg of charras was recovered, including 35 snatched motorcycles from the possession of the arrested criminals.
SSP Larkana told the media that there have been considerable successes during the investigation in various incidents and around 4 million cash and jewellery were recovered from the accused. Important cases of cash extortion and theft of cash and jewellery at different sites were traced, he said.
The arrested active group was involved in motorcycle theft incidents in Larkana city and house robbery within police station Sachal limits. SSP Larkana further said that indiscriminate action will be taken against the criminals, and eradication of crime and maintenance of law and order in the district is the priority of police.
