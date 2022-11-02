Protests across Sindh against killing of telecom employees

SUKKUR: Protests were held across Sindh on Tuesday against the killing of Ayman Javed and Ishaq Panhwar, employees of a telecom company in Machar Colony, Karachi.

On the call of the Sindh Action Committee Tuesday, the workers of SUP, JSQM, STPP, civil society and lawyers in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dahariki, Kandhkot and other cities protested in front of the Press Clubs for justice for the slain employees.

The SUP President Syed Zain Shah strongly condemned the unjust killing of telecom employees. He said the brutal torture and killing of these youths was not only a demonstration of cruelty but also a shameful act. He said that such heinous killings by mobs will not be tolerated. The incident did not kill two people but murdered the entire humanity, Shah said.

He said the incident is the height of lawlessness and intolerance and such incidents are becoming more frequent which is a matter of concern. “The common man's trust in police, administration and judiciary is eroding, due to which violence and intolerance have been prevailing in society. On the one hand, the lives of the people are being ruined by inflation, poverty, load-shedding, target killing and the worst floods,” the protesters said.

The Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) Dr Niaz Kalani called it a test case of Karachi police and also described it as a reflection of the fast deteriorating writ of the law enforcement agency in the city where the criminal activities have become the norm of the society. Protesters demanded the “hang to death” conviction of the killers of the youths.