Punjab, KP assemblies to be dissolved if election called: Asad Umar

FAISALABAD: PTI secretary-general Asad Umar Tuesday said that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would be dissolved after the announcement of elections.

Addressing a press conference, the former federal minister said the government was “extremely afraid” of losing elections to PTI. “The government is extremely afraid. Not afraid of anyone else but its own nation,” he said, adding that if the government believes in democracy, it should hold elections. “They know that the Pakistan Democratic Movement will be eliminated if elections take place,” he said.

Criticising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for holding pressers on a regular basis, the PTI leader said: “How many press conferences should they hold after employing police from all the provinces? Rana Sanaullah has proven to be an unsuccessful interior minister.”

The former minister questioned the government’s criticism of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s opinion on the army chief’s appointment and said: “If Khan has nothing to do with the army chief’s appointment, then what does an absconder sitting abroad have to do with it.”

The PTI leader challenged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to be brave enough to face the masses. “He cannot face the public even for a minute. Shehbaz should think where he will go once the government ends,” Umar said denouncing the premier for “not being a representative of the nation.”