COAS visits Air Defence Command HQ

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Headquarters Army Air Defence Command on Tuesday.

He paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence and appreciated the training standards achieved. He emphasised the importance of Air Defence in today’s warfare and the need for continuous training and upgrade of modern air defence weapon systems in view of evolving threats.

According to another report, ambassadors of France and Oman called on Chief of the Army Staff at the GHQ on Tuesday. During the meeting between the COAS and French Ambassador Nicolas Galey, matters of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation, were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan values its relations with France and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually-beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the damage caused by the floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of victims. The French envoy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Dr Al Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al Marhoon, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Pakistan, also called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and partnership in various fields were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with the Gulf countries and Pakistan-Oman relations are close, warm, cordial and deep.

The COAS said the two countries have great potential for cooperation in defence and maritime security, which could become a binding factor in our strategic partnership. The ambassador of Oman expressed his grief over the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and offered condolence to the families of victims. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.