FIA summons Imran on Thursday in cipher audio probe

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before the FIA teams on Thursday (3rd November) in Rawalpindi and on Monday (7th November), sources in FIA Headquarters, Islamabad, said. Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi didn’t show up at the FIA Headquarters on 1st November in connection with the cipher audio probe, sources of FIA said.
Former principal secretary to the former PM Imran Khan didn’t appear in the same case on his third notice. Now the people engaged in the investigation of cipher audio case would decide about the next legal step.
