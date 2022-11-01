Anchor’s killing: Govt forms three-member commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the constitution of a three-member inquiry commission headed by a retired judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to probe into senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination, citing sources, reported local media on Monday.

A three-member inquiry commission headed by former LHC judge Justice (Retd) Abdul Shakoor Paracha was formed by the federal government to probe into Arshad Sharif’s assassination case.

Sources said that the federal government has given approval for the constitution of the three-member commission that will be headed by Justice (Retd) Abdul Shakoor Paracha. Sources said that the summary for the inquiry commission was approved through circulation.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dr Usman Anwar and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid were included as members of the commission. The commission will ascertain facts about Arshad Sharif’s assassination in Kenya and present its report within 30 days.

Sources added that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will provide secretariat support to the inquiry commission including logistics, according to the term of reference (ToR). It is pertinent to mention here that IB DDG Omar Shahid Hamid is currently busy probing into the senior journalist’s killing in Kenya.