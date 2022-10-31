At least 79 killed in Indian bridge collapse

—CNN

AHMEDABAD, India: At least 79 people were killed on Sunday in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Hundreds of people were plunged into River Macchu in Morbi town. Local footage shows survivors hanging off the partly-submerged suspension bridge, foreign media reported. Reports say as many as 400 people were on the structure at the time. More than 80 people have been rescued, said Brijesh Merja, a state minister.

Other unconfirmed media reports put the death toll at around 90.The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.The suspension bridge, 233 metres (764 feet) long and 1.5 metres wide, was inaugurated in 1880 by the British colonial authorities and made with materials shipped over from England, reports said. Known locally as a Julto Pool, it is a popular tourist attraction in the area.

Sunday’s accident occurred at around 18:40 (13:10 GMT).One witness told Reuters news agency that there were many children on the pedestrian bridge when it collapsed.

Prateek Vasava was one of those on the bridge at the time. He told 24 Hours Gujarati-language news channel how he swam to the river bank after falling into the water. Several children fell into the river, he said, adding: “I wanted to pull some of them along with me but they had drowned or got swept away.” Videos show scenes of chaos as onlookers on the river banks attempt to rescue those trapped in the water as darkness fell. Another video shows people climbing up netted wire remains of the bridge to escape the water. Emergency responders from neighbouring districts have been sent to help with rescue efforts, which are continuing through the night. It is not clear what caused the bridge to collapse, but local authorities have suggested there was overcrowding because of holidays for the Diwali festival. Videos circulating on social media show the footbridge swaying in the daytime crowded with pedestrians.