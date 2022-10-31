Tauqir Shah named Islamabad Club administrator

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed his principal secretary Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah as the administrator of the prestigious Islamabad Club to replace federal secretary Cabinet Division Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhaira, who is attaining superannuation early next year.

Sardar Sukhaira through a letter requested the prime minister last month for posting a new administrator for the club which is the hub of social and cultural activities in the federal capital. Well-placed sources told The News here Sunday that ever since its inception, the club administrator was appointed an officer supposed to be the senior most civil servant working in the federal capital but General (retd) Pervez Musharraf discontinued the tradition.

With the change of the administrator federal government has also appointed a new management committee for the club. Former administrator of the club Capt (retd) Jahanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and former Chairman FBR Tariq Mahmood Pasha, former Mayor Islamabad Ansar Aziz Sheikh, SAPM Muhammad Zafarullah Khan, SAPM Fahd Husain spouse Ms. Aysha Fahd Husain, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and former chief secretary Punjab Imdadullah Bosal have been included in the new management committee. Sheharyar Mirza will continue to work as secretary of the club.

The members of the club have greeted the new administrator and the committee. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah has solicited suggestions from the members to improve the ambience and working of the club immediately after assuming office. It would not be out of place to mention that the outgoing administrator Sardar Ahmad Sukhaira introduced numerous changes in the club and brought about the expansion of recreation and activities.