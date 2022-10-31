PTI, PDM came to power after bowing before US, establishment: Siraj

LAHORE: Criticizing the successive ruling parties, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq said that PTI and PDM came to power by bowing before the establishment and Washington.

Addressing the large number of youth at Minar-e-Pakistan, the JI chief said the nation has been held hostage by the nexus of generals and the ruling elites, consisting of landlords and corrupt capitalists.

The ruling parties want to appoint the Chief Justice, army chief and chief election commissioner of their choice to come to power with their help, said Sirajul Haq. He said dictators repeatedly trampled the Constitution to impose tyrants and looters on a self-respecting and Islam-loving nation.

The JI ameer said it is time the establishment stopped imposing corrupt rulers on the country for its own interests since the nation’s patience has been exhausted, and let the people choose their representatives freely.

“Jamaat-e-Islami is determined to face PDM, PTI and their facilitators in the upcoming elections and is bringing the youth leadership forward to change the seven-decades-long status quo,” said Siraj.

He added all Pakistanis know that all these ruling parties are establishment’s puppets. They seem to be fighting each other but are on the same page to enforce western agenda and consider shaking hands with US president as greatest honor, but are too coward to ask him to release innocent Dr Aafia Siddiqi.

The JI chief stressed that there is not an iota of difference between PTI and PDM, and their policies are exactly the same. He said both sides fully agree on interest based economy and taking usurious loans from IMF, who together gave extensions to the army chief, whose names were in the Panama Leaks and Pandora Papers, they agreed on handing over Kashmir to India, one released Raymond Davis and the other Abhinandan.

He also berated the judicial system saying the courts are opened for the powerful at 12 o’clock at night, while the poor denied of justice for decades. These rulers, he said, consist of mafias and the pillars of the same cruel outdated capitalist system.

Jamaat-e-Islami, he said, will never be with them but against them. He reminded the nation that despite all odds “we don’t need to be disappointed since Pakistan is a nuclear country rich in all kinds of natural resources and wealth.” He asked the youth to keep in mind that they are a bigger power than atomic bombs.