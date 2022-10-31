Lahore regains ‘title’ of most polluted city

LAHORE: Provincial metropolis, once again, topped in the ranking of world’s top ten most polluted cities with an AQI of 211 here on Sunday.

Data collected from IQAir, Delhi, India stood second with an AQI of 197 and Shenyang, China was at third position with an AQI of 173. The remaining seven cities were Beijing, China (163 AQI), Dhaka, Bangladesh (156 AQI), Dubai, United Arab Emirates (155 AQI), Incheon, South Korea (153 AQI), Kuwait City, Kuwait (149 AQI), Hanoi, Vietnam (142 AQI) and Kolkata, India (126 AQI).

Meanwhile, Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) was also expected in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.