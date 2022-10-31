Intl Sports & Peace Conference: Delegates visit historic places in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Delegates from South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Hungry and Afghanistan, part of the forthcoming International Sports and Peace Conference, on Sunday visited historical places in provincial capital including Fort Bala Hisar, Michini Checkpost, Khyber Rifles Officers Mess, Islamia College Peshawar, BRT, and Sethi House, Gor Khatri and Peshawar Museum.

The participants of the four-day International Peace and Sports Conference organized jointly by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Directorate General Sports, Bank of Khyber, AIPS Asia and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association were given a tour and entertainment at the tourist spots of Peshawar and Khyber district.

Niranjan from Nepal, Awad Bin Mubarak from Saudi Arabia, Ramakrihnan Karuppaih from Sri Lanka, Izahar Atan from Malaysia, Eldar Ismayilov from Azerbaijan, Emanuel Fantanean, Anna Szilagyi from Hungary, Nargiz Mahmudzade from Europe, delegates from Afghanistan and other countries are participating in the Peace and Sports Conference.

Traditional dances of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were presented for the guests in Khyber Rifles Mess, which included Mehsud dance, Khattak dance, Chitral dance and Sitni dance performances.

President of Asian Sports Journalists Federation, He Don Jang, said: “I came to Pakistan for the second time after 2017, while I came to Peshawar for the first time and it was very nice to come here. The way the people here gave love and hospitality. Unfortunately, this region has seen very hard times, but despite this, the people here are not discouraged. The people of Pakistan love sports and peace and the main objective of the International Peace and Sports Conference is to send the message of peace and love to the whole world from Peshawar. It is my wish that sports activities will be restored in Pakistan along with peace.”

The contingents of the Pakistan Army, police and traffic squad escorted their vehicles during the tour of the delegates to different historical places of the Peshawar City.

Earlier, after the arrival of the delegates to China Window and Culture Centre, President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik along with other delegates of the Young Sports Reporters Programme from Pakistan and Afghanistan warmly received them.

All the delegates were garlanded and given a round of the China Window as well.

The International Peace and Sports Conference will be commencing at Pearl Continental Hotel in the morning and will continue till November 1, 2022. The aim and objective of the International Conference is to show the soft image of Pakistan to the world.