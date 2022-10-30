Clean & Green Lahore tree planting ceremony held

LAHORE : A tree planting ceremony under the Clean and Green Lahore campaign was organised in collaboration with PHA and a private automobile manufacturing company here on Saturday.

The company provided 5,000 saplings to PHA to make Canal Bank Road more green. The company’s General Manager Syed Hasan Wasim, Coordination Manager Sheikh Wajid Sawani, Director Coordination PHA Amir Ibrahim, Marketing Officer M Bilal attended the ceremony. The participants also prayed for national security and stability of the country at the ceremony.

On this occasion, company's GM said that the environmental pollution was not only a problem of Pakistan but also a global problem and planting trees was necessary to reduce the increasing risks of environmental pollution.