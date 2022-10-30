People support Imran’s ‘false narrative’ due to PML-N, PPP’s incompetency, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that people support Imran Khan’s false narrative because they do not like what the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been doing to them for the past 40 years.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, he said the question was whether both the parties would change their cruel, biased and traditional style of politics or not. If they were not ready to do so, then Khan’s proven false narrative and his popularity could not be decreased by any means.

Pointing at the press conference held by DG Inter-Services Intelligence and DG Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday, he said it showed that the establishment had also realised its mistakes.

He said time and circumstances had proved that Khan’s supporters did not care that the narrative of their leader was wrong. There was no doubt that even one per cent of what Khan said to date had not been practically implemented, but his supporters were not ready to give up their commitment to him. The reason behind all that was the two major political parties that had been oppressing the people for the last 40 years, and they support Khan’s false narrative because of the hatred and anger in their hearts against the two parties, he added.

Kamal said the PML-N and PPP were involved in hereditary politics and corruption. He said the ruling parties had to remove the lens of biasness.