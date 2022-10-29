Two women dead in Haripur accident

HARIPUR: Two women died while six others including a driver were injured critically when a vehicle fell into a roadside gorge in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh police station, police and eyewitnesses said on Friday.

The cause of the accident was reckless driving, the police said. Some women were travelling by the high roof van (LHA 904) from Ghumanwan village to attend a ceremony of their relatives in Bhalar Khanpur when the driver lost control over the wheels.