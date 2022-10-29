Police have not due recognition: PM

Islamabad : The passing out parade of the 48th Specialised Training Programme of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) was held at National Police Academy here on Friday.

Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif was the chief guest on the ocassion.

As many as 24 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) including seven women officers were graduated after completing the special training and professional edification.

The coveted sword of honour was awarded to a woman ASP Anam Sher for his outstanding performance during the course.

A smartly turned out contingent of the cadets PSP officers presented guard of honour to the prime minister who inspected the parade.

The prime minister emphasised the need for better connections between police and the public in order to effectively deal with the law and order situation.

AD Khawaja, commandant NPA, in his welcome address shared problems of the academy with the prime minister.

Addressing the passing out parade of ASPs at National Police Academy, the PM said the police are performing its responsibilities with diligence and also rendered their lives in the line of duty. He however said that the police have not got the recognition and stature that it deserved.

He said that the challenges have increased for the police department. He said our overt and covert enemies miss no opportunity to carry out sabotage activities in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, prime minister said the police have played a significant role in eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Shehbaz said the police have sacrificed their lives to maintain peace and law and order in the country. He appreciated the women police officers for their commitment and determination to complete this training.

He directed the commandant of National Police Academy to ensure availability of all facilities required for the police academy. He said the academy should become a role model for the provinces.

Shehbaz said during his tenure as Punjab chief minister, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was established in the province which has become a role model internationally. He also directed the Secretary Interior to replicate project of CTD Punjab in Islamabad.

Shehbaz said although the government has financial constraints yet it will provide funds to Islamabad police in this regard. He announced that adjacent vacant land to the National Police Academy will be transferred in the name of academy by Friday evening. He also announced to bring the salaries of faculty and staff of the academy at par with other police training institutions.

Shehbaz regretted that Pakistan despite being blessed with all resources lags behind the rest of the world in the area of progress and development.

Shehbaz reiterated the government’s resolve to work for the progress and development of the country. He congratulated the graduating officers and their parents. He also lauded the staff of the academy for imparting the required skills to all police officers.

Prime Minister has declared that the future generations will not forgive the politicians if they do not contribute towards Pakistan’s progress.

The Prime Minister also distributed shields and medals among the officers who secured distinction during the course.