IHC gives police one week to recover missing person

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted one-week time to capital police regarding recovery of a missing citizen Muhammad Hamid.
IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq heard the above case. Petitioner’s lawyer, Shah Khawar Advocate, appeared before the court and said that the citizen had been missing since February 2, this year.
The officials of Islamabad police adopted the stance that the senior officials were in contact with the KP police. They prayed to the court to grant some time so that they might apprise it regarding development into the matter. At this, the court adjourned hearing for one week.
SUKKUR: The inhabitants of 50 villages in Jacobabad refused to get their children administered polio drops until the...
LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has denied that he did not disclose the foreign...
ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shibli Faraz in FIR...
LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Thursday visited Lahore Bar and announced a grant of Rs.50...
LAHORE: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Thursday that protests and rallies are democratic right of...
DOHA: Three Pakistani firemen died in a training accident in the Qatari capital weeks before the start of the World...
Comments