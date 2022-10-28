IHC gives police one week to recover missing person

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted one-week time to capital police regarding recovery of a missing citizen Muhammad Hamid.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq heard the above case. Petitioner’s lawyer, Shah Khawar Advocate, appeared before the court and said that the citizen had been missing since February 2, this year.

The officials of Islamabad police adopted the stance that the senior officials were in contact with the KP police. They prayed to the court to grant some time so that they might apprise it regarding development into the matter. At this, the court adjourned hearing for one week.