Long march: IHC directs police to act in line with law

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the capital police to continue its actions as per law with regard to long march call given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“The law will take its own course if anyone does any illegal act,” the court said. The IHC, however, instructed the police not to harass petitioner ex-advocate general Niazullah Niazi without any reason.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Niazullah Niazi alleging the federal police of harassing him in connection with PTI’s long march. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the police had prepared the lists of people with regard to maintenance of law and order. The matter of affidavit and surety bonds demanded by the police was heard by the court in last hearing, he said. DSP Legal Islamabad police informed the court that no action was taken as per the said lists. The court remarked whatever the matter was, the police should proceed and take action only as per law.