Institutions should work within constitutional ambit: ANP leader

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Thursday that every institution has a constitutional ambit in democracy and pushing institutions into politics is against democratic norms.
Commenting on the ongoing political situation in the country, the ANP leader said it was good to see that a powerful institution of the country had talked of accepting to work within its constitutional ambit.
He said all institutions needed to follow the constitution of the country for the progress of the country.
He said his party leader Bacha Khan had always supported principled politics and his followers also believed in it.
