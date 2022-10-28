Pakistan seeded fifth in Asian Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have been seeded No 5 in the 21st Asian Squash Team Championship that gets underway in the Cheongju International Squash Stadium Korea on October 31.

Pakistan team is set to leave on Friday to compete in the Championship where India are seeded No 1 followed by Malaysia, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Pakistan.

Pakistan, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Korea and Chinese Taipei have been placed in the same pool.

Since the Pakistan team consists of youngsters, the team is ranked low, considering players ranking.

On the opening day on October 31, Pakistan will play against Chinese Taipei in the morning and Korea in the evening.

On November 1, the team will play against archrivals India and Kuwait. Qatar will be Pakistan’s opponent on October 2.

Pakistan are not participating in the women's event. The players Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Ahsan Ayaz and Farhan Mehboob will be accompanied by Wg Cdr Ali Saud Hassan (Manager), Zulfiqar Ali Khan (Coach) and Muhammad Boota (Physical Trainer).