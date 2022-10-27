‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ eyeing Rs2bn business

KARACHI: After earning Rs1 billion in the first 10 days of its release, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is eyeing earning Rs2 billion.
Pakistan’s mega budget movie has broken all the previous records of Pakistani movies . The movie has entered its second week of success. The star cast of the film made a surprise entry in different cinemas of Lahore. Maula Jatt and Noori Nath, the characters of the film, received a grand reception from the audience. Having seen Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, movie lovers got excited and took selfies with them.
