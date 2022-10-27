‘N Korea N-test would meet unprecedented response’

TOKYO: The United States, Japan and South Korea warned on Wednesday that a North Korean nuclear test would warrant an “unprecedentedly strong response”, vowing unity after a blitz of missile launches from the hermit state.
Following talks in Tokyo, the three nations´ deputy foreign ministers said they would ramp up their deterrence in the region. “We agreed to further strengthen cooperation ... so that North Korea can immediately stop its illegal activities and return to denuclearisation talks,” said South Korea´s Cho Hyun-dong. “The three countries agreed on the need for an unprecedentedly strong response if North Korea proceeds with its seventh nuclear test,” he told reporters.
BRUSSELS: The EU detailed plans on Wednesday to bring air and water pollution down to zero by 2050, proposing tougher...
TAIPEI: Beijing will step up efforts to pick off Taiwan´s last remaining allies after Xi Jinping secured a third term...
OTTAWA: Canada has repatriated two women and two children from camps in Syria holding family members of suspected...
BEIRUT: The UN warned on Wednesday that the number of impoverished Palestinians in Lebanon has risen substantially,...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis warned seminarians in Rome of the dangers of online pornography, in a transcript published...
PARIS: Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands on Wednesday in Mahsa Amini´s...
Comments