‘N Korea N-test would meet unprecedented response’

TOKYO: The United States, Japan and South Korea warned on Wednesday that a North Korean nuclear test would warrant an “unprecedentedly strong response”, vowing unity after a blitz of missile launches from the hermit state.

Following talks in Tokyo, the three nations´ deputy foreign ministers said they would ramp up their deterrence in the region. “We agreed to further strengthen cooperation ... so that North Korea can immediately stop its illegal activities and return to denuclearisation talks,” said South Korea´s Cho Hyun-dong. “The three countries agreed on the need for an unprecedentedly strong response if North Korea proceeds with its seventh nuclear test,” he told reporters.