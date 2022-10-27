Haris Rauf (left) celebrates his wicket of India’s Captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are likely to field a four-pronged pace attack against qualifiers Zimbabwe in an effort to register their first World Cup T20 win at Perth Thursday.



Mohammad Waseem Junior is expected to join Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf to form a formidable pace attack at a venue famous for its lively bounce. “Pakistan will most likely play four pace bowlers against Zimbabwe,” a source told The News. "Shaheen who opted out of training the other day is expected to spearhead the Pakistan attack. He is fit and ready for the match," he added.



Out-of-form Asif Ali is expected to vacate the place in the playing lineup in favour of Waseem. The management has two options with them, to drop either Haider Ali or Asif to accommodate the fourth seamer.

Asif looks most likely to be the casualty.

Pakistan missed the fourth seamer badly during their opening match against India at the MCG on Sunday.

It is believed that when it comes to playing in MCG, Perth, Brisbane and Hobart, teams usually field four seamers as spinners, especially left-armers, hardly look effective there.

However, SGC and Adelaide always offer something to spinners. “From here on we will include four seamers on those pitches which we think suit seamers. Perth is one of them,” a source in the team said.

Zimbabwe have already won a point against South Africa in a rain-marred match.

Pakistan will be searching for its first win against a team that has qualified for the Super Eight ahead of West Indies.

The Perth track is famous for offering some assistance to seamers having good height.

Blessing Muzarabani could well pose a threat to Pakistan's batting lineup, led by experienced Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Both will be looking to revive the team’s fortunes following the first match failure.

According to reports reaching here, the weather is expected to stay cloudy. However, the chances of rain in Perth on Thursday are remote.

Pakistan’s likely team for the match against Zimbabwe: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmad, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.