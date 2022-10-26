IHC defers request for commission on Arshad Sharif’s killing

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday termed it premature to form a commission on the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The judge passed the remark as he resumed the hearing of a petition filed seeking the formation of a fact-finding commission into the journalist’s death. “Did anyone go to Arshad Sharif’s family? Do they need any assistance?” the court asked as the hearing resumed. “Journalists’ bodies should be kept on board during the inquiry. There would be no benefit in forming a commission at this point,” remarked Justice Minallah at the this.