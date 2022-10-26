IHC adjourns hearing in PTV attack case appeal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned hearing in an appeal challenging the acquittal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak in the PTV and parliament building attack case.

The court adjourned further hearing at the request of the state counsel. A two-judge bench — comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri — heard the appeal of the federation against the acquittal. At the outset of the hearing, Justice Kayani noted that the appeals were filed after the expiry of the time.