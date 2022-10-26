Two alleged suicide bombers shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two alleged suicide bombers were shot dead when they tried to attack the office of head of a peace committee near Sheikh Yousaf Adda on Dera-Bannu road in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station on Tuesday.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that two suicide bombers attempted to attack the office of Noor Alam Mahsud, the head of peace committee, committee near Sheikh Yousaf Adda on Dera-Bannu road.

However, they said the security guards of Noor Alam Mahsud aborted the attempt of suicide bombers and shot them dead on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said that the security guards stopped the suspected bombers to enter the office of head of peace committee, which led to exchange of fire between the alleged bombers and security men. The two attackers were killed in the firing.

Noor Alam Mahsud and his nephew Siraj Mahsud were present at the office when the incident took place. Soon after the incident, the personnel of police and security forces rushed to the spot and took the bodies in custody.

They also cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.