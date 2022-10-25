IHC directs ministries to approach Arshad’s family

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday on a petition filed for the formation of a commission to ascertain the facts behind Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya issued notices to ministries of interior and foreign affairs.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and directed the ministries to appoint their representatives in this regard.The petition was filed by Barrister Shoaib Razzaq seeking the formation of a commission to probe the incident. The petitioner prayed to the court to issue directives to approach the agencies of Kenya for an investigation into the matter.

He also requested measures to bring back the body of the deceased.The court issued instructions for measures to satisfy the family of the TV anchor and sought a report in this regard. The petitioner sought the formation of a commission to determine under which circumstances Arshad Sharif had fled the country. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered officials from both ministries to meet the journalist’s family and submit a report by today (Tuesday). The further hearing of the case was adjourned till today (Tuesday).