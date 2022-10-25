 
Tuesday October 25, 2022
National

Marriyum Aurangzeb

By APP
October 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Pakistan wanted to promote its relations with Iran in the fields of film and drama. Talking to Minister of Culture of Iran Muhammad Mehdi Esmaili, on the occasion of the OIC Ministers of Information Conference in Istanbul, she urged the Iranian filmmakers to benefit from the incentives given by the government to the film industry in Pakistan.

