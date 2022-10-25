Triple murder case: SHC orders trial court to indict accused MPAs

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Larkana has ordered the Model Criminal Trial Court Dadu to indict two lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly in the triple murder case of Umme Rabab’s family members.

In a hearing on Monday, the two-member bench of the High Court Circuit Bench Larkana also ordered the trial court to conduct the hearing of the case on a daily basis. The triple murder case of Umme Rabab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and uncle Kabil Chandio, came into the limelight when Umme Rabab attempted to intercept the motorcade of then, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, in a bid to seek justice. In the triple murder case, two PPP MPAs Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Khan Chandio were nominated by the aggrieved family.