Flood-hit Hindu families in Sukkur receive Diwali gifts amid festivities

SUKKUR: Following the ongoing Diwali festivities, around 500 flood-stricken Hindu families in Sukkur receive gifts, food packages, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, and shoes to celebrate the religious festival, Geo News reported.

Special events for the distribution of Diwali gifts were simultaneously organised in temples across the province in Sukkur, Kandhkot, Thal, Jacobabad, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, and Tando Allah Yar. A total of 2,000 food packages, 3,700 pairs of shoes and 2,000 mosquito nets were distributed among the families.

Al-Khidmat’s community services program, gifts were distributed among the families in temples across Sindh ahead of Diwali. The organisation also set up a free tuck shop for children and distributed cooked food among attendees.

Addressing the attendees on the occasion, the organisation’s senior vice president Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas said: “Celebrating happiness is an unalienable right of all human beings. It is very important that we all should actively participate in celebrations of such people who might be deprived of their happiness for any reason whatsoever.”

Syed Ihsan Ullah also appreciated Al-Khidmat’s teams who kept their age-old tradition of spreading the joy of sharing and gifting among Hindu communities ahead of the festival. The prior survey was conducted to compile a list of people from the community to ensure dignified gift distribution.