Iran says will provide Russia with ‘40 turbines’

Tehran: Iran announced Sunday a contract with Russia to supply it with 40 turbines to help its gas industry amid Western sanctions over Moscow´s war in Ukraine, local media reported.
Iran´s “industrial successes are not limited to the fields of missiles and drones,” Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company´s CEO, Reza Noushadi, was quoted as saying by Shana, the oil ministry´s news agency.
“Currently, 85 percent of the facilities and equipment needed by the gas industry are built inside the country, and based on this capability, a contract has recently been signed to export 40 Iranian-made turbines to Russia,” he added.
Noushadi did not specify when the contract was signed, and when the turbines are due to be delivered. The Kremlin insists sanctions have prevented the proper maintenance of Russian gas infrastructure and, in particular, blocked the return of a Siemens turbine that had been undergoing repairs in Canada. Western countries have accused Russia of using gas supplies as a “weapon”.
