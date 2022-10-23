Besieging Islamabad will not be tolerated: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that those who talk about besieging Islamabad should remember that in a democracy protests cannot be allowed not sieges.

If Imran Khan wants to protest, there is a mechanism for it, but if he tries to get the government by force, the law and the constitution will not allow him to do that. Therefore, it is our responsibility to stop them with all our strength. Abusing is Imran Khan’s habit. Those using inappropriate language should remember that name-calling cannot be tolerated for long, there comes a time when abuse begins in response to abuse. These views were expressed by him while talking to the media during his visit to the constituency.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan said no one should be forced out of the politics of Pakistan but remember that decisions have been taken against the politicians of this country in the past too. Are we sending a message to the world that if a leader is popular, he should not be punished? Does one’s popularity give him a license to commit a crime? In the past, Imran Khan used to say that the law should be the same for everyone.

Kaira said assets must be declared under the Election Commission Code of Conduct. The question is, did Imran Khan take gifts? If he took gifts, did he pay for them or not? If Imran Khan paid for the gifts and bought them, they became his assets and under law, Imran Khan was required to declare them. According to Imran Khan, he sold his assets [gifts]. Of course, selling gifts is morally wrong, but not legally a crime, the PM’s advisor said.

“Let’s say you bought Rs14 crores worth of goods for Rs3 crores, sold them and made a profit of Rs11 crores, but you had to show them in your assets and you had to pay tax on those 11 crores. Imran Khan concealed his assets which makes it a crime.”

“The same justification was made while punishing Mian Nawaz Sharif that he worked in his son’s company which could have earned him a salary which he did not disclose, Kaira said.

“Example is better than precept” [Imran does not practice what he preaches]. He said our coalition government is operating with mutual consultation and trust. We used to say the same to Imran Khan even when we were in the opposition but they objected to it. Even today if he is part of the consultation process, I can assure you that whatever decision is taken will be in the best interest of the country.

The PM’s advisor said there is complete unity among the parties of our government. Kaira said there were allegations against Pakistan in front of FATF since 2018.

Undoubtedly, some members of Imran Khan’s government also tried to remove Pakistan from the grey list but the PTI government spoiled relations with the countries and needless to say they did not get any significant help. Exiting FATF required active diplomacy and the prime minister, foreign minister and minister of state for foreign affairs projected and presented Pakistan effectively.

The leadership of our armed forces also fully supported the political government on this issue and the unity brought fruits for the country and we were removed from the grey list, he concluded.