Two suspects arrested for raping girl

LAHORE : Islampura police arrested two suspects for raping a 21-year-old girl on pretext of paying back her loan. The victim told the police that she gave some money to the suspects, who on the pretext of returning her money asked her to sit in a car. The suspects took her to somewhere else and raped her and made a video and threatened her. Police arrested the suspects who have been identified as Talha and Hassan.

Guard commits suicide:

A security guard committed suicide by shooting himself in Sundar here on Saturday.

The victim identified as Abbas of Bahawalnagar claimed his life over an unknown issue. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death.

ARRESTED: Racecourse police have arrested a suspect for defrauding his uncle, a secret agency official, by manipulating a fake robbery incident. Victim Sajid, an ASI in a secret agency, sent his niece Zafar to withdraw money for him from a bank. The suspect after withdrawing money made a fake call at 15 that he was robbed by two suspects, said DSP Iftikhar Rasool Bajwa. Police investigated the matter and found Zafar’s statements suspicious. The accused confessed to his crime.

13 DIE ON ROADS: At least 13 people died and 1,171 were injured in 1,128 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 648 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 523 minor injured were treated at the incident site.