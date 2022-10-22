Peshawar corps commander asks tribal elders to form peace committees

WANA: Corps Commander of Peshawar Lt Gen Hasan Azhar Hayat on Friday said talks with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were held within the framework of the country’s Constitution and nobody would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Addressing a gathering of Mahsud and Burki elders at Sararogha in South Waziristan tribal district, he said the local people and tribal elders extended all-out support to the Pakistan Army during the war against terrorism.

Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, Maj-Gen Haroon Hameed Chaudhry, Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division Ismail Khan, Regional Police Officer of Dera Ismail Khan Shaukat Abbas, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ashfaq, District Police Officer Atiqur Rahman and others were also present.

Lt-Gen Hasan Azhar Hayat asked the tribal elders to form committees to ensure durable peace in their areas so that uplift work could be executed there. He added that 3G and 4G internet service would be restored if the anti-polio campaign was carried out with 100 per cent coverage in South Waziristan. The corps commander announced the upgrading of the Army Public School Sararogha to a college.