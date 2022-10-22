Three-day conference at Sukkur IBA University

SUKKUR: As many as 85 percent of students who graduate from Pakistani universities every year do not get jobs, researchers said on Friday while speaking at an international conference held at the Sukkur IBA University.

A three-day international conference on business, economics and education management was organised at the Sukkur IBA University, in which the experts and researchers revealed that according to the HEC and private research institutes, 85 percent of graduates do not get jobs as per their degrees and desire, saying this is a big question mark on the standard of education and educational institutions.

Researchers and experts from different countries, including America, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Italy, India, France, China and Cambodia participated in the fourth international research conference, which will continue till Sunday.

They contended that one of the main reasons why graduates do not get jobs according to their degrees and professions is the lack of relationships between various industries and relevant departments of universities. “Universities should have strong relations with all industries, so that the students are prepared according to the requirements and standards of the industries,” they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu said the Sukkur IBA is the pride of Pakistan, adding that the credit of its achievements went to late Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui. “It is a good thing that the Sukkur IBA has continued the series of achievements even after Nisar Siddiqui,” he added.

The Sukkur IBA University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah said the international conference has become a great platform every year due to the increasing interest of researchers from different countries of the world.

He said the purpose of the international conference organised by the Sukkur IBA University is to provide an international platform for researchers, practitioners, professionals, education experts and students to engage in post-pandemic business and practices in social and management sciences.

He said the main focus of the three-day conference is to detect and identify the obstacles created by the Covid-19 epidemic so as to make improvements in the fields of management, education and business through innovation and integration.

As many as 241 researchers from different countries participated in the conference, while more than 50 different national and international universities and research institutes also participated.

Different sessions on various topics were held, in which the researchers deliberated upon problems of business, economics and education management as well as their solutions. Dr Ishrat Hussain, Dr Faizan Ali, Prof. Dr Shahjhan Khan, Prof. Dr Khalil Ibupoto, Dr Samreen Hussain, Dr Rosmini Bint Umar, Dr Pahlaj Molyo, Dr Naveed Kachlio, Dr Syed Aun Rizvi, Dr Arbela Bhutto and Dr Tahir Mahmood attended the conference.