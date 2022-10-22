Hanif Jewellers launch int’l outlet in Dubai

DUBAI: Pakistan’s premium brand of regalia “Hanif Jewellery and Watches” has launched a magnificent new international outlet in the city of gold, Dubai.

Dubai Flagship Boutique was inaugurated by Emirati authorities and CEO Hanif Jewellers Zeeshan Hanif and other distinguished guests in Al Hind Plaza located in the newly established Gold Souk Extension, Deira Dubai. Previously having stores in Pakistan, this new international store that has opened on a glittering evening in the Emirates ambitions to offer a new experience. Former world boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Farayal Makhdoom also toured the jewellery boutique at the grand inauguration and greatly admired the hands craftsmanship and timeless pieces.

Talking about this new venture, Zeeshan Hanif, CEO of Hanif Jewellers said that there was a desire to introduce “Made in Pakistan” jewellery to international buyers, consequently, this desire and quest inspired the creation of Dubai Flagship Boutique where the entire collection of gold jewellery, diamonds and watch brands to cater to international customers and obviously overseas Pakistanis, he added. He further stated that Hanif Jewellers has emerged as Pakistan’s top exporter this year in the jewellery sector and keeping this success in mind, Zeeshan Hanif vowed to earn the trust of buyers with the quality of its products.

Hanif Jewellers has been a prominent name in the jewellery-making business since 1978 and have been the pioneer in creating masterpieces. With exemplary quality and unmatchable class in both jewellery and watches, each product shows seamless craftsmanship and dedication.