PMYP, PFF NC join hands for football promotion

KARACHI: The Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) and Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Friday joined hands to promote football in Pakistan.
The development came when a delegation of the PFF Normalization Committee met with the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja in a two-day two-session in Islamabad. Chairman Haroon Malik, NC member Shahid Niaz Khokhar, star footballer Malika Noor and PFF officials Ali Akram, Aveen Zaman, Mahnoor Ghalib and Mehreen were part of the delegation.
“The matters pertaining to domestic competitions also came under discussion. It was also decided to work with the support of PFF under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme for the promotion of football in Pakistan,” NC said in a press release.
On the occasion the NC chairman said that from day one NC had been making efforts for the betterment of football in Pakistan.
LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa could manage only 175 runs while failing to come in terms of Aamir Jamal, s bowling attack...
HOBART: Zimbabwe stormed into the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time Friday at the expense of...
Veteran Australia opener David Warner said Friday he plans to still be playing Twenty20 internationals for the 2024...
SYDNEY: Australia skipper Aaron Finch admitted they were taking a risk after not calling up another wicketkeeper for...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Test and ODI cricketer Jalaluddin has said that on the basis of Pakistan cricket team’s...
KARACHI: The outgoing Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Col Asif Zaman on Friday said that he was not happy...
Comments