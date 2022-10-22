PMYP, PFF NC join hands for football promotion

KARACHI: The Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) and Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Friday joined hands to promote football in Pakistan.

The development came when a delegation of the PFF Normalization Committee met with the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja in a two-day two-session in Islamabad. Chairman Haroon Malik, NC member Shahid Niaz Khokhar, star footballer Malika Noor and PFF officials Ali Akram, Aveen Zaman, Mahnoor Ghalib and Mehreen were part of the delegation.

“The matters pertaining to domestic competitions also came under discussion. It was also decided to work with the support of PFF under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme for the promotion of football in Pakistan,” NC said in a press release.

On the occasion the NC chairman said that from day one NC had been making efforts for the betterment of football in Pakistan.