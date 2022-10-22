Sindh sending 1,000 cops to Islamabad for anti-riot duties

The Sindh government, while approving a request of the federal government for providing policemen as a backup force to control law and order in the federal capital, has ordered the departure of more than 1000 cops to Islamabad.

Officials said on Friday that the political temperature in the federal capital had been much high for the past few days and there were reports a law and order situation might be created. In this regard, they said, the federal government had requested the Sindh government to send policemen from the province in support of the Islamabad police as backup force.

The Sindh government conducted meetings with the Sindh Police high-ups, and during the meetings they decided to dispatch more than 1000 policemen from training centres of the Sindh Police. Moreover, a letter was also moved by the Sindh Police Department with details of the policemen.

The letter says that the competent authority has ordered the deployment of policemen in support of the Islamabad police for controlling law and order in pursuance of the ministry of Interior’s directions and a letter.

An SSP-rank official will be commander of the wing, which would be supported by an SP, four DSPs and a manpower of 900 recruits from training centres with 125 training staff. They cops will be at the disposal of the IG Islamabad.

Moreover, the allocated manpower will report to the SP Headquarters Islamabad, who is the focal person for these duties. However, the commandant is the overall supervisory and contingent officer of allocated manpower, during their movement from Sindh to Islamabad for these duties.

The DIGs of Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur ranges will ensure foolproof security arrangements during the movement of the allocated manpower in the jurisdiction of Sindh.

The letter further reads that the 1,000 men will be organised into two wings with four companies (each composed of 250 men) and each company will have five platoons. Each platoon will be composed of 50 men and will have five sections and each section will be composed of 10 men. Moreover, the force will be equipped with anti-riot equipment and each constable will have anti-riot kit, including a helmet and a shield.