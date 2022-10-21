Yasmin reviews emergency protocols in hospitals

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the emergency protocols, supply of medicines and referral system measures in government teaching hospitals in detail during the meeting held at Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education Thursday.

Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Mian Zahid-ul-Rehman, FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmoud Ayaz, University of Child Health Sciences VC Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, UHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Ahsan Wahid Rathor, Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Professor Nadeem Hafeez, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Farooq Afzal, Amiruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Zafar Al Farid, Punjab Institute of Cardiology CEO Prof Bilal Mohiuddin, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Executive Director Prof Khalid Mahmood, Director Institute of Public Health Dr Mohsin Ranjha, Children’s Hospital Managing Director Prof Muhammad Salim and heads of hospitals participated through a video link.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that in the future, in case of negligence in the treatment of patients in any government teaching hospital of Punjab, the head or MS concerned would be held responsible. Even one percent negligence in the treatment will not be tolerated. She said that 10 beds should be allocated immediately in the pediatric surgery of all the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. The special committee will present its suggestions after a week to improve the better treatment of patients in the emergencies of the hospitals. The hospitals built with taxes are only to provide better treatment to the people. Same protocols are being issued again for emergencies in all government hospitals. More than 90,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are being recruited in Punjab government hospitals. Every patient coming to hospitals will be provided with better treatment facilities.

DELEGATION: A delegation of State Life Insurance Company called on the health minister. Company Chairman Shoaib Javed, Divisional Head Muhammad Ashar and Regional Chief Lahore Dr Noor were present in the meeting. Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh and other officers concerned were present. During the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid discussed with the delegation about measures to provide cyberknife and other facilities through Sehat Sahulat Card.

On behalf of State Life Insurance Company, cancer product was presented to health minister. Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated the cancer product offered by State Life Insurance Company.