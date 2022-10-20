 
Thursday October 20, 2022
Free medical camp held in Kohat

By Bureau report
October 20, 2022

PESHAWAR: Social Welfare Department organised a free medical camp in the Kohat district with the assistance and cooperation of the Rehnuma Family Planning Association of Pakistan on Wednesday.

An official statement said that routine medical checkups of women were conducted at the medical camp held in the Women Crisis Centre under the supervision of District Officer Social Welfare Amjid Afridi. Free medicines were provided and stress-reducing therapy techniques were shared as well.

