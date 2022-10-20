Meesha case adjourned

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi by singer Ali Zafar. In his suit, Zafar said the allegations tarnished his image in public and his family had been facing agony and pain. He asked the court to issue a decree against Meesha Shafi and direct her to pay Rs1bn as damages to him. The counsel of Ali Zafar implored the court to issue orders directing Meesha to appear before the court for conclusion of the case.