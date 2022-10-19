Govt ahead of dictators in rights violations: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan attends a meeting with delegations of the National Press Club and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) at Banigala in Islamabad, on October 18, 2022. — Facebook/PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan blamed the government for targeting journalists as well as political activists, saying the incumbent government has left behind dictators in committing human rights violations.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, the PTI chief said that the corrupt ruling elites blocked channels under terror charges and tortured senior Senator Azam Swati and other political activists as well as journalists in custody.

He also reiterated his demand for snap elections and urged intellectuals to raise their voice against this oppression and lawlessness in the country. “The corrupt mafia has fostered a culture of violating the constitution and violating the law only to protect their interests,” said the PTI chief.

The former premier termed the early elections the only solution for political instability and economic crisis and added that he would take his real freedom movement to its logical conclusion within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

Separately, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said it has become difficult for people to breath as the feet of the rulers are on the neck of the people. “The establishment should review its policies. It is not appropriate for institutions to be unpopular for an unpopular government,” he contended.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said, “Imran Khan is the most popular leader in every province. Attempting to oust him from Pakistan’s politics amounts to weakening Pakistan’s political unity,” he maintained.